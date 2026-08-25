Ferro Price (FER)
The live Ferro (FER) price today is $ 0, with a 1.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current FER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FER.
Ferro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 403,427, with a circulating supply of 4.37B FER. During the last 24 hours, FER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.126073, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FER moved -0.07% in the last hour and +14.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Ferro is $ 403.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FER is 4.37B, with a total supply of 5095006337.613718. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 470.50K.
-0.07%
+1.62%
+14.95%
+14.95%
In 2040, the price of Ferro could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Built on the Cronos blockchain, Ferro Protocol is a StableSwap AMM protocol that allows users to exchange with low slippage and minimum fee and farm tokens by creating more efficient pools consisting of highly correlated assets, as well as allowing better composability between protocols in the Cronos ecosystem. Ferro Protocol offers two main features:
Ferro Swap Users can exchange one token with another with customisable slippage as long as both tokens are available in any of the pools within the protocol.
Liquidity Pools Users can become liquidity providers and earn incentives by staking their LP tokens into the liquidity farm. You will be rewarded with our native tokens $FER together with the opportunity to lock your tokens with different maturity options to boost your returns and share revenue from the protocol swap fees.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Ferro?
The live price of Ferro (FER) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Ferro positioned in the market?
Ferro currently sits at market rank #3768, supported by a market capitalization of ₦547866229.18632031948000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of FER?
The circulating supply of FER is 4368651602.461357 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Ferro?
During the last 24 hours, Ferro traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Ferro from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Ferro reached an all-time high of ₦171.21099755893126052000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is FER trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Ferro?
The current price movement of 1.61% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Ethereum Ecosystem,Cronos Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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