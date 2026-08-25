FERMA Price Today

The live FERMA (FERMA) price today is $ 0.03239608, with a 4.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current FERMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03239608 per FERMA.

FERMA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 356,346, with a circulating supply of 11.00M FERMA. During the last 24 hours, FERMA traded between $ 0.03091184 (low) and $ 0.03267024 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.450233, while the all-time low was $ 0.01000796.

In short-term performance, FERMA moved +0.32% in the last hour and +25.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.75K.

FERMA (FERMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 356.35K$ 356.35K $ 356.35K Volume (24H) $ 68.75K$ 68.75K $ 68.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 356.35K$ 356.35K $ 356.35K Circulation Supply 11.00M 11.00M 11.00M Total Supply 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FERMA is $ 356.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.75K. The circulating supply of FERMA is 11.00M, with a total supply of 11000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 356.35K.