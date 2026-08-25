What is Fennec about?

Fennec is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that allows users to send funds and store wealth online without any third party.

What makes Fennec unique?

Fennec is one of many cryptocurrencies, but it is our belief that it will become a respectable store of value coin within several years - building on transparency and engaging with the community to adopt to an evolving industry.

What's the history of Fennec?

Fennec is a fork of Bitcoin, it functions very similarly, besides the fact that block time is 2.5 minutes (4x faster than Bitcoin) and uses the YescryptR16 algorithm (CPU and GPU only).

What is the current price of Fennec?

Fennec is trading at ₦2.9966032615515339592000, experiencing a price movement of 0.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Fennec is ₦28.2859993237706404756000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of FNNC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦32910514.66089599016000, placing the asset at rank #7228 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Fennec's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with FNNC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10982737.51 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Fennec fall under?

Fennec is part of the Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact FNNC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables FNNC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.