FELIX Price Today

The live FELIX (FELIX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current FELIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FELIX.

FELIX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 160,202, with a circulating supply of 95.89B FELIX. During the last 24 hours, FELIX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FELIX moved -0.83% in the last hour and +36.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FELIX (FELIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 160.20K$ 160.20K $ 160.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 160.20K$ 160.20K $ 160.20K Circulation Supply 95.89B 95.89B 95.89B Total Supply 95,890,313,090.41454 95,890,313,090.41454 95,890,313,090.41454

The current Market Cap of FELIX is $ 160.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FELIX is 95.89B, with a total supply of 95890313090.41454. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.20K.