Felicette the Space Cat Price (FELICETTE)
The live Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current FELICETTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FELICETTE.
Felicette the Space Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,492.01, with a circulating supply of 688.63M FELICETTE. During the last 24 hours, FELICETTE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00185156, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FELICETTE moved +0.08% in the last hour and +111.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Felicette the Space Cat is $ 14.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FELICETTE is 688.63M, with a total supply of 688627528.3. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.49K.
+0.08%
-5.65%
+111.95%
+111.95%
In 2040, the price of Felicette the Space Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Felicette the Cat (FELICEETE) is a community-driven meme token inspired by the legendary Felicette, the first cat to venture into space. Born from enthusiasm but momentarily setback by its original developer's exit, Felicette's journey mirrors its namesake's pioneering spirit. The community's takeover transformed a challenging situation into a monumental success, catapulting the token from a mere $1,800 to a dazzling $1.2 million peak.
This remarkable recovery and growth underscore Felicette's essence: resilience, unity, and the boundless potential of collective action. More than just a meme token, Felicette embodies the decentralized, grassroots dynamism that fuels the crypto world, showcasing the incredible outcomes possible when a community rallies behind a shared vision.
Felicette the Cat stands as a symbol of innovation and community strength, continuing to explore new frontiers in the meme token ecosystem with transparency and engagement. Join us in the ongoing journey of Felicette, a token with a story as unique and inspiring as the spacefaring feline herself.
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What is Felicette the Space Cat about?
Felicette the Cat is a community-driven meme token inspired by the legendary Felicette, the first cat to venture into space. Born from enthusiasm but momentarily setback by its original developer's exit, Felicette's journey mirrors its namesake's pioneering spirit.
What makes Felicette the Space Cat unique?
This remarkable recovery and growth underscore Felicette's essence: resilience, unity, and the boundless potential of collective action. More than just a meme token, Felicette embodies the decentralized, grassroots dynamism that fuels the crypto world, showcasing the incredible outcomes possible when a community rallies behind a shared vision.
What's the history of Felicette the Space Cat?
The community's takeover transformed a challenging situation into a monumental success, catapulting the token from a mere $1,800 to a dazzling $1.2 million peak.
What's next for Felicette the Space Cat?
Felicette the Cat stands as a symbol of innovation and community strength, continuing to explore new frontiers in the meme token ecosystem with transparency and engagement.
What is Felicette the Space Cat's current price?
Felicette the Space Cat trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -5.65% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of FELICETTE?
With a market cap of ₦19680593.6936061441924000, FELICETTE is ranked #7782 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Felicette the Space Cat generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of FELICETTE?
There are 688627528.3 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Felicette the Space Cat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Felicette the Space Cat compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦2.5144752218176355344000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence FELICETTE?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does FELICETTE behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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