What is Feetcoin About?

Feetcoin is a playful and community-driven meme token designed to unite and engage members of the Solana ecosystem. By leveraging the universal appeal of humor and creativity, Feetcoin focuses on sharing entertaining and lighthearted foot memes. It also fosters unique collaborations with foot models to enhance engagement and bring novelty to its community-building efforts.

Which blockchain network does feetcoin run on?

feetcoin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FEETCOIN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.11% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does feetcoin belong to?

feetcoin falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare FEETCOIN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of feetcoin?

Its market capitalization is ₦86511984.23527763296000, placing the asset at rank #6064. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FEETCOIN is currently circulating?

There are 999762623.556614 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for feetcoin today?

Over the past day, FEETCOIN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, feetcoin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.