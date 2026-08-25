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The live Feels Good Man price today is 0 USD.FGM market cap is 103,353 USD. Track real-time FGM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Feels Good Man price today is 0 USD.FGM market cap is 103,353 USD. Track real-time FGM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Feels Good Man Logo

Feels Good Man Price (FGM)

Unlisted

1 FGM to USD Live Price:

$0.00000149
$0.00000149$0.00000149
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Feels Good Man (FGM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:13:27 (UTC+8)

Feels Good Man Price Today

The live Feels Good Man (FGM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FGM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FGM.

Feels Good Man currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 103,353, with a circulating supply of 69.42B FGM. During the last 24 hours, FGM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FGM moved -- in the last hour and +23.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Feels Good Man (FGM) Market Information

$ 103.35K
$ 103.35K$ 103.35K

--
----

$ 103.35K
$ 103.35K$ 103.35K

69.42B
69.42B 69.42B

69,420,000,000.0
69,420,000,000.0 69,420,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Feels Good Man is $ 103.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FGM is 69.42B, with a total supply of 69420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.35K.

Feels Good Man Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+23.68%

+23.68%

Price Prediction for Feels Good Man

Feels Good Man (FGM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FGM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Feels Good Man (FGM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Feels Good Man could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Feels Good Man will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FGM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Feels Good Man Price Prediction.

What is Feels Good Man (FGM)

'Feels Good Man' is the memecoin that brings joy to the blockchain! Inspired by the positivity of internet culture. 'Feels Good Man' aims to spread smiles and laughter while providing a fun and rewarding cryptocurrency experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Feels Good Man (FGM) Resource

Official Website

About Feels Good Man

What is today's price of Feels Good Man (FGM)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FGM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FGM is 69420000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Feels Good Man?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FGM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Feels Good Man today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦140356541.29518788772000, positioning Feels Good Man at rank #5370 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FGM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Feels Good Man?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Feels Good Man

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:13:27 (UTC+8)

Feels Good Man (FGM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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