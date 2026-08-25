Feed The World Price Today

The live Feed The World (FW) price today is $ 0, with a 7.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current FW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FW.

Feed The World currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 172,989, with a circulating supply of 1.50B FW. During the last 24 hours, FW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00180687, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FW moved +0.67% in the last hour and +17.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.24.

Feed The World (FW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 172.99K$ 172.99K $ 172.99K Volume (24H) $ 15.24$ 15.24 $ 15.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 172.99K$ 172.99K $ 172.99K Circulation Supply 1.50B 1.50B 1.50B Total Supply 1,499,997,738.397803 1,499,997,738.397803 1,499,997,738.397803

The current Market Cap of Feed The World is $ 172.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.24. The circulating supply of FW is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1499997738.397803. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.99K.