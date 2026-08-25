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The live Feed The World price today is 0 USD.FW market cap is 172,989 USD. Track real-time FW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Feed The World price today is 0 USD.FW market cap is 172,989 USD. Track real-time FW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Feed The World Logo

Feed The World Price (FW)

Unlisted

1 FW to USD Live Price:

$0.00011632
$0.00011632$0.00011632
+0.08%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Feed The World (FW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:13:18 (UTC+8)

Feed The World Price Today

The live Feed The World (FW) price today is $ 0, with a 7.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current FW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FW.

Feed The World currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 172,989, with a circulating supply of 1.50B FW. During the last 24 hours, FW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00180687, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FW moved +0.67% in the last hour and +17.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.24.

Feed The World (FW) Market Information

$ 172.99K
$ 172.99K$ 172.99K

$ 15.24
$ 15.24$ 15.24

$ 172.99K
$ 172.99K$ 172.99K

1.50B
1.50B 1.50B

1,499,997,738.397803
1,499,997,738.397803 1,499,997,738.397803

The current Market Cap of Feed The World is $ 172.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.24. The circulating supply of FW is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1499997738.397803. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.99K.

Feed The World Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00180687
$ 0.00180687$ 0.00180687

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.67%

+7.49%

+17.85%

+17.85%

Price Prediction for Feed The World

Feed The World (FW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Feed The World (FW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Feed The World could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Feed The World will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Feed The World Price Prediction.

What is Feed The World (FW)

Feed The World Humanitarian Aid, Powered by Blockchain Feed The World is a nonprofit leveraging blockchain to fund and manage food, water, education, and healthcare projects in underserved communities. Using FW Coin, we ensure transparency, traceability, and impact with every donation. Our mission is rooted in the belief that decentralized technology can deliver aid more efficiently, more fairly, and with greater accountability than traditional systems. Every token sent supports real-world outcomes—like boreholes drilled in Sub-Saharan Africa, food parcels delivered to families in crisis, and Web3 education hubs for young learners. By putting data on-chain and decisions in the hands of the community, Feed The World transforms charity into a transparent, participatory model of global cooperation. Whether you’re a donor, developer, or field partner, your contribution is visible, verifiable, and part of a broader movement to build lasting, equitable infrastructure where it’s needed most.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Feed The World (FW) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

CharitySolana Ecosystem

About Feed The World

What is the live price of Feed The World?

Feed The World is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.48% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FW today?

The price volatility of FW within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Feed The World?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FW generated?

In the last 24 hours, FW accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦2.4537848322742072188000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Feed The World?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FW compare to other Charity,Solana Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Charity,Solana Ecosystem category, FW shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Feed The World

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:13:18 (UTC+8)

Feed The World (FW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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