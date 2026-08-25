Feed The People Price Today

The live Feed The People (FTP) price today is $ 0, with a 15.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FTP.

Feed The People currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,016, with a circulating supply of 999.78M FTP. During the last 24 hours, FTP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01172217, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTP moved +4.49% in the last hour and +40.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Feed The People (FTP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.02K$ 90.02K $ 90.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.02K$ 90.02K $ 90.02K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,780,678.246759 999,780,678.246759 999,780,678.246759

The current Market Cap of Feed The People is $ 90.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FTP is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999780678.246759. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.02K.