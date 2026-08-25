Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Fcode AI price today is 0 USD.FCOD market cap is 262,502 USD. Track real-time FCOD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Fcode AI price today is 0 USD.FCOD market cap is 262,502 USD. Track real-time FCOD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About FCOD

FCOD Price Info

What is FCOD

FCOD Whitepaper

FCOD Official Website

FCOD Tokenomics

FCOD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Fcode AI Logo

Fcode AI Price (FCOD)

Unlisted

1 FCOD to USD Live Price:

$0.00037566
$0.00037566$0.00037566
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fcode AI (FCOD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:12:20 (UTC+8)

Fcode AI Price Today

The live Fcode AI (FCOD) price today is $ 0, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current FCOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FCOD.

Fcode AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 262,502, with a circulating supply of 700.18M FCOD. During the last 24 hours, FCOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0101878, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FCOD moved -0.91% in the last hour and +14.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.98K.

Fcode AI (FCOD) Market Information

$ 262.50K
$ 262.50K$ 262.50K

$ 1.98K
$ 1.98K$ 1.98K

$ 262.50K
$ 262.50K$ 262.50K

700.18M
700.18M 700.18M

700,184,771.87046
700,184,771.87046 700,184,771.87046

The current Market Cap of Fcode AI is $ 262.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.98K. The circulating supply of FCOD is 700.18M, with a total supply of 700184771.87046. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 262.50K.

Fcode AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0101878
$ 0.0101878$ 0.0101878

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.91%

+6.31%

+14.99%

+14.99%

Price Prediction for Fcode AI

Fcode AI (FCOD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FCOD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fcode AI (FCOD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fcode AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fcode AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FCOD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fcode AI Price Prediction.

What is Fcode AI (FCOD)

Fcode is a SocialFi platform that fuses real-time price feeds, sentiment dashboards and order-routing APIs with an in-house reasoning agent. Through smart wallet tied to social accounts, users create profiles, post charts, join token-gated chats, copy trades and execute spot or perpetual orders without leaving the browser. The agent continually scans on-chain events, detects volatility, aggregates macro headlines and pushes actionable alerts to the terminal and to X/Twitter in near real time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fcode AI (FCOD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About Fcode AI

What is Fcode AI about?

Fcode is a SocialFi platform that fuses real-time price feeds, sentiment dashboards and order-routing APIs with an in-house reasoning agent. Through smart wallet tied to social accounts, users create profiles, post charts, join token-gated chats, copy trades and execute spot or perpetual orders without leaving the browser. The agent continually scans on-chain events, detects volatility, aggregates macro headlines and pushes actionable alerts to the terminal and to X/Twitter in near real time.

What makes Fcode AI unique?

Fcode is a community-driven platform that combines human intelligence with AI-driven insights to create a decentralized platform for collaborative market analysis, social interaction, and trading strategies.

What is the live price of Fcode AI?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of 6.30% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect FCOD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Fcode AI's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦356485760.48174132248000, Fcode AI stands at rank #4245, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

FCOD recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is FCOD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Fcode AI?

Factors include circulating supply (700184771.87046 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fcode AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:12:20 (UTC+8)

Fcode AI (FCOD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Fcode AI

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7297
$0.7297$0.7297

+1,359.40%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.5897
$3.5897$3.5897

-10.25%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5290
$0.5290$0.5290

+4.17%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7297
$0.7297$0.7297

+1,359.40%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.064119
$0.064119$0.064119

+73.16%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22453
$0.22453$0.22453

+26.31%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0009200
$0.0009200$0.0009200

+26.02%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.000821
$0.000821$0.000821

+17.28%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage