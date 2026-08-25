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The live Favolo price today is 0 USD.FAV market cap is 55,227 USD. Track real-time FAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Favolo price today is 0 USD.FAV market cap is 55,227 USD. Track real-time FAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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FAV Price Info

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Favolo Logo

Favolo Price (FAV)

Unlisted

1 FAV to USD Live Price:

$0.00000552
$0.00000552$0.00000552
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Favolo (FAV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:12:10 (UTC+8)

Favolo Price Today

The live Favolo (FAV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FAV.

Favolo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,227, with a circulating supply of 10.00B FAV. During the last 24 hours, FAV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FAV moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Favolo (FAV) Market Information

$ 55.23K
$ 55.23K$ 55.23K

--
----

$ 55.23K
$ 55.23K$ 55.23K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,991,828.205763
9,999,991,828.205763 9,999,991,828.205763

The current Market Cap of Favolo is $ 55.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAV is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9999991828.205763. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.23K.

Favolo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Favolo

Favolo (FAV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FAV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Favolo (FAV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Favolo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Favolo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FAV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Favolo Price Prediction.

What is Favolo (FAV)

$FAV Makes Dog Coins Great Again

I mean, bro, all the hot girls are literally trading their Chanel bags for FAV token bags. That's huge Bro....

Welcome to Favolo's world! Meet Favolo, the crazy Chihuahua of Solana Space.

This little guy has a big heart and an even bigger charm, making all the hot girls trade their Chanel bags for FAV tokens. He's always hungry for adventure and loves sharing his croquettes with friends.

Join Favolo and dive into a world of fun, trading, and endless laughter. Get ready to fall in love with the cutest crypto companion around!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Favolo (FAV) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Favolo

What is today's price of Favolo (FAV)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FAV are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FAV is 9999991828.205763, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Favolo?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FAV across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Favolo today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦74999958.45412655148000, positioning Favolo at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FAV being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Favolo?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Favolo

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:12:10 (UTC+8)

Favolo (FAV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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