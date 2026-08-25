FATGF Price (FATGF)
The live FATGF (FATGF) price today is $ 0, with a 8.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current FATGF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FATGF.
FATGF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,918, with a circulating supply of 982.25M FATGF. During the last 24 hours, FATGF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00758849, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FATGF moved -0.01% in the last hour and +45.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of FATGF is $ 89.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FATGF is 982.25M, with a total supply of 982254137.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.92K.
-0.01%
+8.39%
+45.68%
+45.68%
In 2040, the price of FATGF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$FATGF is inspired by the fat wojack girlfriend memes, a broadly appealing narrative where, whether out of desperation or attraction, a man bites off perhaps more than he can chew.
While the memes may appear crude, they are actually a poignant commentary on modern society. On one hand, horny desperation, realized through the ubiquity of social media and modern dating culture. On the other, bravery in the face of social norms – an embrace of feminine confidence and a rejection of the thinspo culture that promotes body dysmorphia.
Does he care that the woman is much larger than he? Perhaps, in fact, he likes it. Or, nihilistically, he doesn’t care one way or the other – he is motivated not out of desperation or attraction, but depression and anxiety.
And what of the woman? The expression on her face says it all. Perhaps she settled long ago, resigned to mediocrity. But why? However you perceive it, the answer to one question determines whether you dine on fois gras or fish filet: can you handle all this woman?
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What is FATGF about?
FATGF is inspired by the fat Wojack girlfriend memes, which depict a narrative where a man takes on more than he can handle, whether out of desperation or attraction. The memes offer a commentary on modern society, highlighting themes such as horny desperation fueled by social media and dating culture, bravery against social norms, and the embrace of feminine confidence over thinspo culture that promotes body dysmorphia.
What makes FATGF unique?
FATGF stands out for its poignant commentary on societal issues, blending humor with deeper insights into modern dating culture, body image, and social norms. It challenges traditional beauty standards and explores complex emotions like desperation, attraction, and nihilism.
What's the history of FATGF?
FATGF originates from the fat Wojack girlfriend meme, which gained popularity for its relatable and often humorous take on modern relationships and societal pressures. The meme has evolved into a broader narrative, sparking conversations about body positivity and the rejection of unrealistic beauty standards.
What's next for FATGF?
As FATGF continues to resonate with audiences, it is likely to further explore themes of body positivity, self-acceptance, and the challenges of modern dating. Its future may involve expanding the narrative to include more diverse perspectives and deeper explorations of societal issues.
What can FATGF be used for?
FATGF can be used as a tool for sparking conversations about body image, self-acceptance, and modern dating culture. It serves as a relatable and humorous way to address deeper societal issues, encouraging individuals to embrace diversity and reject harmful beauty standards.
What is the live price of FATGF?
FATGF is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 8.38% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is FATGF today?
The price volatility of FATGF within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for FATGF?
The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has FATGF generated?
In the last 24 hours, FATGF accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₦10.3054019723967406276000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for FATGF?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does FATGF compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Wojak-Themed,4chan-Themed tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Wojak-Themed,4chan-Themed category, FATGF shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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