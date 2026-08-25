What is Fate Adventure about?

Fate Adventure is a comprehensive intellectual property that forms the foundation for multiple product verticals, all unified under the FA token ecosystem. Our flagship, Fate Adventure RPG, is a fully on-chain, anime-style trainers-monsters game and the first dApp to implement an innovative revenue-sharing model. A portion of future dApp revenue will automatically be used to purchase FA tokens, generating sustained buying pressure that directly benefits token holders.

Which blockchain network does Fate Adventure run on?

Fate Adventure operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FA?

The token is priced at ₦7.9679596255149143396000, marking a price movement of 6.83% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Fate Adventure belong to?

Fate Adventure falls under the Gaming (GameFi),On-chain Gaming,Adventure Games,Sonic Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare FA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Fate Adventure?

Its market capitalization is ₦50376146.79152994780000, placing the asset at rank #6655. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FA is currently circulating?

There are 6449828.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Fate Adventure today?

Over the past day, FA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Fate Adventure fluctuated between ₦7.367180448291435876000 and ₦7.9475891658337457396000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.