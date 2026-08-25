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The live FatCat price today is 0 USD.FATCAT market cap is 577,979 USD. Track real-time FATCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FatCat price today is 0 USD.FATCAT market cap is 577,979 USD. Track real-time FATCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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FATCAT Price Info

What is FATCAT

FATCAT Official Website

FATCAT Tokenomics

FATCAT Price Forecast

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FatCat Price (FATCAT)

Unlisted

1 FATCAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00057165
$0.00057165$0.00057165
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FatCat (FATCAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:11:41 (UTC+8)

FatCat Price Today

The live FatCat (FATCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current FATCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FATCAT.

FatCat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 577,979, with a circulating supply of 997.63M FATCAT. During the last 24 hours, FATCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00647153, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FATCAT moved -0.78% in the last hour and +21.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 769.76.

FatCat (FATCAT) Market Information

$ 577.98K
$ 577.98K$ 577.98K

$ 769.76
$ 769.76$ 769.76

$ 577.98K
$ 577.98K$ 577.98K

997.63M
997.63M 997.63M

997,633,575.717955
997,633,575.717955 997,633,575.717955

The current Market Cap of FatCat is $ 577.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 769.76. The circulating supply of FATCAT is 997.63M, with a total supply of 997633575.717955. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 577.98K.

FatCat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00647153
$ 0.00647153$ 0.00647153

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.78%

+1.45%

+21.01%

+21.01%

Price Prediction for FatCat

FatCat (FATCAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FATCAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FatCat (FATCAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FatCat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FatCat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FATCAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FatCat Price Prediction.

What is FatCat (FATCAT)

Fatcat is a political term originally describing a rich political donor, also called an angel or big-money man.

This is inspired by A great man who change the narrative of cryptocurrency.

A Fat Cat is a man of large means and slight political experience who, having reached middle age, and success in business, and finding no further thrill, sense or satisfaction in the mere piling up of more millions, develops a yearning for some sort of public honor, and is willing to pay for it. There are such men in all the States, and they are as welcome to the organization [i.e., the party] as the flowers in May. They relieve the pressure all along the line, lighten the load, make life brighter and better for the busy machine workers. The [political] machine has what the Fat Cat wants [i.e., public honor], and the Fat Cat has what the machine must have, to wit, money

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FatCat (FATCAT) Resource

Official Website

About FatCat

Which blockchain network does FatCat run on?

FatCat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FATCAT?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 1.45% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does FatCat belong to?

FatCat falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare FATCAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of FatCat?

Its market capitalization is ₦784913194.40414308396000, placing the asset at rank #3381. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FATCAT is currently circulating?

There are 997633575.717955 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for FatCat today?

Over the past day, FATCAT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, FatCat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FatCat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:11:41 (UTC+8)

FatCat (FATCAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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