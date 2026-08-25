FAT CAT Price Today

The live FAT CAT (FATCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current FATCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FATCAT.

FAT CAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 370,059, with a circulating supply of 850.00B FATCAT. During the last 24 hours, FATCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FATCAT moved -0.27% in the last hour and +18.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FAT CAT (FATCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 370.06K$ 370.06K $ 370.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 370.06K$ 370.06K $ 370.06K Circulation Supply 850.00B 850.00B 850.00B Total Supply 850,000,000,000.0 850,000,000,000.0 850,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FAT CAT is $ 370.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FATCAT is 850.00B, with a total supply of 850000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 370.06K.