What is Farting Unicorn about?

Farting Unicorn ($FU) is a 100% community-driven cryptocurrency designed to bring fun, innovation, and transparency to the blockchain ecosystem. Evolving from its origins as a lighthearted concept, $FU has become a unique project that combines community collaboration, decentralized governance, and impactful utility. This whitepaper outlines the vision, technical framework, use cases, and roadmap for $FU.

What is the current live price of Farting Unicorn?

Farting Unicorn is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.36% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FU market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Farting Unicorn's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7070, supported by a market capitalization of ₦37628313.12305463792000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 899475176.793054 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Farting Unicorn's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.