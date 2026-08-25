What is FARTGIRL about?

FARTGIRL is the dynamic sidekick to FARTBOY, a meme token that has captured the attention of the crypto community with its unique blend of humor, trust, and a vibrant community spirit. FARTGIRL is not your typical superhero; she's a vigilante with a quirky and memorable power - her ability to wield the FART as a weapon against any adversary. Her special skill allows her to confuse, disarm, or even launch villains into retreat with a well-timed gas attack. In the world of cryptocurrencies, where seriousness often reigns, FARTGIRL brings laughter and light-heartedness, rallying a community around the joy of memes and the power of collective spirit.

What is the live trading price of FARTGIRL today?

The current trading price of FARTGIRL stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for FARTGIRL?

FARTGIRL recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for FARTGIRL?

In the last 24 hours, FARTGIRL has seen a price movement of 19.84%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has FARTGIRL traded in today?

Within the past day, FARTGIRL fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.