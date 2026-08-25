fartcoin killer Price Today

The live fartcoin killer (BUTTPLUG) price today is $ 0, with a 8.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUTTPLUG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUTTPLUG.

fartcoin killer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,588.1, with a circulating supply of 999.29M BUTTPLUG. During the last 24 hours, BUTTPLUG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00312277, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUTTPLUG moved +0.66% in the last hour and +33.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

fartcoin killer (BUTTPLUG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.59K$ 16.59K $ 16.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.59K$ 16.59K $ 16.59K Circulation Supply 999.29M 999.29M 999.29M Total Supply 999,294,371.355708 999,294,371.355708 999,294,371.355708

The current Market Cap of fartcoin killer is $ 16.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUTTPLUG is 999.29M, with a total supply of 999294371.355708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.59K.