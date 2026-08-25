Fartcat Price Today

The live Fartcat (FARTCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 15.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current FARTCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FARTCAT.

Fartcat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,602, with a circulating supply of 999.37M FARTCAT. During the last 24 hours, FARTCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01483595, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FARTCAT moved +1.26% in the last hour and +61.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.31K.

Fartcat (FARTCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 107.60K$ 107.60K $ 107.60K Volume (24H) $ 2.31K$ 2.31K $ 2.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.60K$ 107.60K $ 107.60K Circulation Supply 999.37M 999.37M 999.37M Total Supply 999,365,406.819601 999,365,406.819601 999,365,406.819601

The current Market Cap of Fartcat is $ 107.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.31K. The circulating supply of FARTCAT is 999.37M, with a total supply of 999365406.819601. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.60K.