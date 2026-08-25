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The live Farcaster Flower price today is 0 USD.FLOWER market cap is 14,705.64 USD. Track real-time FLOWER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Farcaster Flower price today is 0 USD.FLOWER market cap is 14,705.64 USD. Track real-time FLOWER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Farcaster Flower Logo

Farcaster Flower Price (FLOWER)

Unlisted

1 FLOWER to USD Live Price:

$0.00001471
$0.00001471$0.00001471
+1.94%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:09:34 (UTC+8)

Farcaster Flower Price Today

The live Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOWER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLOWER.

Farcaster Flower currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,705.64, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FLOWER. During the last 24 hours, FLOWER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLOWER moved -- in the last hour and +28.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Market Information

$ 14.71K
$ 14.71K$ 14.71K

--
----

$ 14.71K
$ 14.71K$ 14.71K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Farcaster Flower is $ 14.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLOWER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.71K.

Farcaster Flower Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+2.04%

+28.97%

+28.97%

Price Prediction for Farcaster Flower

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FLOWER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Farcaster Flower could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Farcaster Flower will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FLOWER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Farcaster Flower Price Prediction.

What is Farcaster Flower (FLOWER)

The first flower token in the Farcaster protocol. More than just a meme. Flower will build Social ecosystem together.

FLOWER will be connected to various social products of the Farcaster protocol for tipping on social platforms, entertainment interaction, ecosystem construction, ecological cooperation, etc.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeFarcaster Ecosystem

About Farcaster Flower

About Farcaster Flower The first flower token in the Farcaster protocol, Farcaster Flower is more than just a meme, as it aims to build a social ecosystem. Unique Features of Farcaster Flower Farcaster Flower will be integrated with various social products within the Farcaster protocol, enabling features such as tipping on social platforms, entertainment interaction, ecosystem construction, and ecological cooperation.

What is the current live price of Farcaster Flower?

Farcaster Flower is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.04% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FLOWER market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Farcaster Flower's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7784, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19970709.7803853473936000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Farcaster Flower's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Farcaster Flower

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:09:34 (UTC+8)

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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