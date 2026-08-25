About Farcaster Flower The first flower token in the Farcaster protocol, Farcaster Flower is more than just a meme, as it aims to build a social ecosystem. Unique Features of Farcaster Flower Farcaster Flower will be integrated with various social products within the Farcaster protocol, enabling features such as tipping on social platforms, entertainment interaction, ecosystem construction, and ecological cooperation.

What is the current live price of Farcaster Flower?

Farcaster Flower is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.04% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FLOWER market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Farcaster Flower's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7784, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19970709.7803853473936000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Farcaster Flower's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.