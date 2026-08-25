What is FaraLand about?

FaraLand is a collection of exquisite digital collectibles created using blockchain technology. Each collectible is unique, authentic, and varies in rarity. The FaraLand Universe features a diverse array of races, including human, orc, angel, demon, dragonborn, elf, and fairy, all waiting to be discovered by users.

What can FaraLand be used for?

FaraLand is also a multiplayer RPG NFT game that allows users to engage in combat arenas and profit from battles.

What is the live price of FaraLand?

FaraLand is trading at ₦3.0910271323269774764000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FARA today?

The price volatility of FARA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for FaraLand?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FARA generated?

In the last 24 hours, FARA accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦8338.3081628250136000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for FaraLand?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FARA compare to other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,RPG,Strategy Games tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,RPG,Strategy Games category, FARA shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.