FAME AI Price Today

The live FAME AI (FMC) price today is $ 0, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current FMC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FMC.

FAME AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,710, with a circulating supply of 5.20B FMC. During the last 24 hours, FMC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00442648, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FMC moved -- in the last hour and +28.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FAME AI (FMC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.71K$ 39.71K $ 39.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.33K$ 76.33K $ 76.33K Circulation Supply 5.20B 5.20B 5.20B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FAME AI is $ 39.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FMC is 5.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.33K.