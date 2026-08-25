FALX Price Today

The live FALX (FALX) price today is $ 0, with a 7.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current FALX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FALX.

FALX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 129,408, with a circulating supply of 10.00B FALX. During the last 24 hours, FALX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00345084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FALX moved -0.36% in the last hour and +34.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FALX (FALX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 129.41K$ 129.41K $ 129.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.41K$ 129.41K $ 129.41K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 9,999,998,828.37 9,999,998,828.37 9,999,998,828.37

The current Market Cap of FALX is $ 129.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FALX is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9999998828.37. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.41K.