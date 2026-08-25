Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Faith price today is 0 USD.FBB4 market cap is 155,605 USD. Track real-time FBB4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Faith price today is 0 USD.FBB4 market cap is 155,605 USD. Track real-time FBB4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About FBB4

FBB4 Price Info

What is FBB4

FBB4 Official Website

FBB4 Tokenomics

FBB4 Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Faith Logo

Faith Price (FBB4)

Unlisted

1 FBB4 to USD Live Price:

$0.00015662
$0.00015662$0.00015662
-9.54%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Faith (FBB4) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:08:27 (UTC+8)

Faith Price Today

The live Faith (FBB4) price today is $ 0, with a 9.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current FBB4 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FBB4.

Faith currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 155,605, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FBB4. During the last 24 hours, FBB4 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00925056, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FBB4 moved -0.31% in the last hour and +27.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.00K.

Faith (FBB4) Market Information

$ 155.61K
$ 155.61K$ 155.61K

$ 1.00K
$ 1.00K$ 1.00K

$ 155.61K
$ 155.61K$ 155.61K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Faith is $ 155.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.00K. The circulating supply of FBB4 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 155.61K.

Faith Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00925056
$ 0.00925056$ 0.00925056

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.31%

-9.96%

+27.99%

+27.99%

Price Prediction for Faith

Faith (FBB4) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FBB4 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Faith (FBB4) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Faith could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Faith will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FBB4 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Faith Price Prediction.

What is Faith (FBB4)

Welcome those of faith, to the gathering of the faithful. Inspired by FBB4's gospel and life's philosophy, disciples from every corner assembled and began to follow in FBB4's footsteps.

So in Faith and in honor of FBB4, we the disciples not only seek to preserve him in history but to propel his vision into the future. Our faith has no limit. Have faith.

Faith in FBB4 Inspired by FBB4's gospel and life's philosophy, disciples from every corner assembled and began to follow in FBB4's footsteps.

FBB4's story begins not in grandeur but in simplicity. He is a man who walks among the people, teaching by example rather than by decree. His philosophy is simple yet profound: to live with integrity. FBB4 teaches us the beauty and strength by coming together, having a vision, embracing hope and by believing, we can archive anything.

Each disciple, in their way, honoured FBB4 by not just replicating his actions but by understanding and expanding upon his vision. They held gatherings to idolize FBB4, to celebrate the ongoing impact of his gospel. These gatherings became known as "The Faith" where anyone could come as they are, with just a question or just with a ear and find support and others that share a like minded vision.

We understood that following in his footsteps meant not only walking the same path but forging new ones, inspired by his footsteps but guided by their own hearts. Thus, FBB4's legacy wasn't just remembered; it was lived, evolved, and continuously honored in every innovative thought, every act of kindness, and every new beginning that his followers inspired.

Join the devout, have faith and spread the gospel of FBB4

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Faith (FBB4) Resource

Official Website

About Faith

What is the current price of Faith?

Trading at ₦, Faith has shown a price movement of -9.96% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact FBB4's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Faith?

Its market capitalization is ₦211316358.57921600020000, ranking #4873 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

FBB4 recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Faith fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category?

As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem token, FBB4 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Faith

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:08:27 (UTC+8)

Faith (FBB4) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Faith

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7310
$0.7310$0.7310

+1,362.00%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.6588
$3.6588$3.6588

-8.53%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5260
$0.5260$0.5260

+3.58%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7310
$0.7310$0.7310

+1,362.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.063834
$0.063834$0.063834

+72.39%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22589
$0.22589$0.22589

+27.07%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0009000
$0.0009000$0.0009000

+23.28%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.091639
$0.091639$0.091639

+19.21%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage