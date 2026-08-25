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The live Fair and Free price today is 0 USD.FAIR3 market cap is 359,468 USD. Track real-time FAIR3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Fair and Free price today is 0 USD.FAIR3 market cap is 359,468 USD. Track real-time FAIR3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Fair and Free Price (FAIR3)

Unlisted

1 FAIR3 to USD Live Price:

$0.00038209
$0.00038209$0.00038209
-14.38%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fair and Free (FAIR3) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:08:08 (UTC+8)

Fair and Free Price Today

The live Fair and Free (FAIR3) price today is $ 0, with a 13.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAIR3 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FAIR3.

Fair and Free currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 359,468, with a circulating supply of 935.81M FAIR3. During the last 24 hours, FAIR3 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04335751, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FAIR3 moved -0.52% in the last hour and -13.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.72K.

Fair and Free (FAIR3) Market Information

$ 359.47K
$ 359.47K$ 359.47K

$ 13.72K
$ 13.72K$ 13.72K

$ 359.47K
$ 359.47K$ 359.47K

935.81M
935.81M 935.81M

935,814,213.09638
935,814,213.09638 935,814,213.09638

The current Market Cap of Fair and Free is $ 359.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.72K. The circulating supply of FAIR3 is 935.81M, with a total supply of 935814213.09638. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 359.47K.

Fair and Free Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04335751
$ 0.04335751$ 0.04335751

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.52%

-13.62%

-13.76%

-13.76%

Price Prediction for Fair and Free

Fair and Free (FAIR3) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FAIR3 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fair and Free (FAIR3) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fair and Free could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fair and Free will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FAIR3 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fair and Free Price Prediction.

What is Fair and Free (FAIR3)

Fair³ The fairest community on the blockchain.

The FAIR³ Manifesto addresses the imbalance where creators generate vast amounts of content but receive minimal compensation, with platforms capturing the majority of the value.

We advocate for a Web3 based system that empowers creators through ownership of their data and intellectual property, decentralized monetization, and AI assisted tools.

The goal is to establish a more equitable creative ecosystem where creators directly benefit from their work.

We aim to do this through combining meme culture with real fairness and empowering our community in each step of our journey

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Fair and Free

What is Fair and Free about?

Fair³ is the fairest community on the blockchain. The FAIR³ Manifesto addresses the imbalance where creators generate vast amounts of content but receive minimal compensation, with platforms capturing the majority of the value.

What makes Fair and Free unique?

We advocate for a Web3 based system that empowers creators through ownership of their data and intellectual property, decentralized monetization, and AI assisted tools.

What can Fair and Free be used for?

The goal is to establish a more equitable creative ecosystem where creators directly benefit from their work. We aim to do this through combining meme culture with real fairness and empowering our community in each step of our journey

What is the current price of Fair and Free?

Fair and Free is priced at ₦, shifting -13.62% today.

How fast is the FAIR3 community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Fair and Free's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is FAIR3's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does FAIR3 compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦58.8808272887242924124000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 935814213.09638 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fair and Free

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:08:08 (UTC+8)

Fair and Free (FAIR3) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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