What is Fair and Free about?

Fair³ is the fairest community on the blockchain. The FAIR³ Manifesto addresses the imbalance where creators generate vast amounts of content but receive minimal compensation, with platforms capturing the majority of the value.

What makes Fair and Free unique?

We advocate for a Web3 based system that empowers creators through ownership of their data and intellectual property, decentralized monetization, and AI assisted tools.

What can Fair and Free be used for?

The goal is to establish a more equitable creative ecosystem where creators directly benefit from their work. We aim to do this through combining meme culture with real fairness and empowering our community in each step of our journey

What is the current price of Fair and Free?

Fair and Free is priced at ₦, shifting -13.62% today.

How fast is the FAIR3 community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Fair and Free's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is FAIR3's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does FAIR3 compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦58.8808272887242924124000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 935814213.09638 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.