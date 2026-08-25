FAFO Price Today

The live FAFO (FAFO) price today is $ 0, with a 8.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAFO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FAFO.

FAFO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 296,196, with a circulating supply of 999.55M FAFO. During the last 24 hours, FAFO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00959251, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FAFO moved -0.55% in the last hour and +34.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.03K.

FAFO (FAFO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 296.20K$ 296.20K $ 296.20K Volume (24H) $ 1.03K$ 1.03K $ 1.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 296.20K$ 296.20K $ 296.20K Circulation Supply 999.55M 999.55M 999.55M Total Supply 999,549,087.519548 999,549,087.519548 999,549,087.519548

The current Market Cap of FAFO is $ 296.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.03K. The circulating supply of FAFO is 999.55M, with a total supply of 999549087.519548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 296.20K.