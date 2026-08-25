Fabwelt Price Today

The live Fabwelt (WELT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WELT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WELT.

Fabwelt currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 73,300, with a circulating supply of 367.97M WELT. During the last 24 hours, WELT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103412, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WELT moved -- in the last hour and -1.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.09.

Fabwelt (WELT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.30K$ 73.30K $ 73.30K Volume (24H) $ 1.09$ 1.09 $ 1.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.60K$ 99.60K $ 99.60K Circulation Supply 367.97M 367.97M 367.97M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fabwelt is $ 73.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.09. The circulating supply of WELT is 367.97M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.60K.