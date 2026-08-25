Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live EZ1 TOKEN price today is 0 USD.EZ market cap is 15,934.98 USD. Track real-time EZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live EZ1 TOKEN price today is 0 USD.EZ market cap is 15,934.98 USD. Track real-time EZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About EZ

EZ Price Info

What is EZ

EZ Whitepaper

EZ Official Website

EZ Tokenomics

EZ Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

EZ1 TOKEN Logo

EZ1 TOKEN Price (EZ)

Unlisted

1 EZ to USD Live Price:

$0.00001609
$0.00001609$0.00001609
+7.44%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:07:10 (UTC+8)

EZ1 TOKEN Price Today

The live EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) price today is $ 0, with a 7.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current EZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EZ.

EZ1 TOKEN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,934.98, with a circulating supply of 999.76M EZ. During the last 24 hours, EZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00531486, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EZ moved -0.55% in the last hour and +34.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) Market Information

$ 15.93K
$ 15.93K$ 15.93K

--
----

$ 15.93K
$ 15.93K$ 15.93K

999.76M
999.76M 999.76M

999,761,115.256991
999,761,115.256991 999,761,115.256991

The current Market Cap of EZ1 TOKEN is $ 15.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EZ is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999761115.256991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.93K.

EZ1 TOKEN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00531486
$ 0.00531486$ 0.00531486

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.55%

+7.52%

+34.04%

+34.04%

Price Prediction for EZ1 TOKEN

EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of EZ1 TOKEN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price EZ1 TOKEN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking EZ1 TOKEN Price Prediction.

What is EZ1 TOKEN (EZ)

Welcome to ez1.dev, where your ideas are transformed into reality in seconds. Our platform harnesses the power of AI and expert models to streamline the development of both frontend and backend applications, empowering you to design, develop, and launch projects effortlessly. Perfect for: Rapid prototyping and iterative development. Debugging and optimizing existing applications. Learning and experimenting with AI-enhanced coding.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About EZ1 TOKEN

What is EZ1 TOKEN about?

ez1.dev is a platform designed to transform ideas into reality in seconds. It leverages the power of AI and expert models to streamline the development of both frontend and backend applications, enabling users to design, develop, and launch projects effortlessly.

What makes EZ1 TOKEN unique?

It stands out by empowering rapid prototyping and iterative development, facilitating debugging and optimizing existing applications, and offering a space for learning and experimenting with AI-enhanced coding.

What can EZ1 TOKEN be used for?

It can be used for rapid prototyping and iterative development, debugging and optimizing existing applications, and learning and experimenting with AI-enhanced coding.

What is the current price of EZ1 TOKEN?

EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 7.51% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does EZ1 TOKEN play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, EZ often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is EZ being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, EZ recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of EZ1 TOKEN?

There are 999761115.256991 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of EZ?

EZ1 TOKEN currently holds market rank #7676 with a market capitalization of ₦21640191.1740152011752000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has EZ1 TOKEN performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 7.51% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does EZ1 TOKEN compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, EZ demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EZ1 TOKEN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:07:10 (UTC+8)

EZ1 TOKEN (EZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about EZ1 TOKEN

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7303
$0.7303$0.7303

+1,360.60%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.6588
$3.6588$3.6588

-8.53%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5258
$0.5258$0.5258

+3.54%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7303
$0.7303$0.7303

+1,360.60%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.063859
$0.063859$0.063859

+72.46%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22930
$0.22930$0.22930

+28.99%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0009000
$0.0009000$0.0009000

+23.28%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.090740
$0.090740$0.090740

+18.04%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage