What is Expand about?

Mystiko is the base layer of Web3, functioning as a universal ZK SDK designed to enhance the scalability, interoperability, and confidentiality of blockchains.

What makes Expand unique?

Mystiko’s SDK allows developers to build blockchain applications that reduce costs, scale effortlessly, securely interact across chains, and protect users’ on-chain identity, including account balances and transaction histories.

What is the live price of Expand?

Expand is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.16% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is XZK today?

The price volatility of XZK within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Expand?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has XZK generated?

In the last 24 hours, XZK accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦254.83037651948295228000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Expand?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does XZK compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Framework,CoinList Launchpad tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Framework,CoinList Launchpad category, XZK shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.