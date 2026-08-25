EXODAS Price Today

The live EXODAS (EXO) price today is $ 0, with a 2.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EXO.

EXODAS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 127,519, with a circulating supply of 999.99M EXO. During the last 24 hours, EXO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0116033, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EXO moved -- in the last hour and +26.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.82.

EXODAS (EXO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.52K$ 127.52K $ 127.52K Volume (24H) $ 3.82$ 3.82 $ 3.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 127.52K$ 127.52K $ 127.52K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,990,797.629756 999,990,797.629756 999,990,797.629756

The current Market Cap of EXODAS is $ 127.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.82. The circulating supply of EXO is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999990797.629756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.52K.