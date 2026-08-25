EXMO Coin Price Today

The live EXMO Coin (EXM) price today is $ 0.00283072, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00283072 per EXM.

EXMO Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 192,494, with a circulating supply of 68.00M EXM. During the last 24 hours, EXM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101696, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151815.

In short-term performance, EXM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.13.

EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 192.49K$ 192.49K $ 192.49K Volume (24H) $ 17.13$ 17.13 $ 17.13 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 68.00M 68.00M 68.00M Total Supply 468,002,417.57 468,002,417.57 468,002,417.57

The current Market Cap of EXMO Coin is $ 192.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.13. The circulating supply of EXM is 68.00M, with a total supply of 468002417.57. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.32M.