Exeedme Price Today

The live Exeedme (XED) price today is $ 0.00182433, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00182433 per XED.

Exeedme currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,433, with a circulating supply of 100.00M XED. During the last 24 hours, XED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04038065, while the all-time low was $ 0.00177788.

In short-term performance, XED moved -- in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.17.

Exeedme (XED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.43K$ 182.43K $ 182.43K Volume (24H) $ 1.17$ 1.17 $ 1.17 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.43K$ 182.43K $ 182.43K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Exeedme is $ 182.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.17. The circulating supply of XED is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.43K.