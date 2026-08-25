Exactly Wrapped stETH Price (EXAWSTETH)
The live Exactly Wrapped stETH (EXAWSTETH) price today is $ 3,097.9, with a 2.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXAWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,097.9 per EXAWSTETH.
Exactly Wrapped stETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 132,513, with a circulating supply of 42.78 EXAWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, EXAWSTETH traded between $ 3,031.73 (low) and $ 3,138.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,983.8, while the all-time low was $ 1,674.3.
In short-term performance, EXAWSTETH moved -0.61% in the last hour and +31.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Exactly Wrapped stETH is $ 132.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of EXAWSTETH is 42.78, with a total supply of 42.77519308883207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.51K.
-0.61%
+2.18%
+31.98%
+31.98%
In 2040, the price of Exactly Wrapped stETH could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? exawstETH is an exa-voucher. Users can supply their assets and increase the liquidity of the Variable Rate Pool, which will, in turn, provide liquidity to all the different Fixed Rate Pools as needed. Each deposit will mint an "Exactly Voucher" (exaVoucher) that uses the ERC-4626 standard, which will be provided to the user as a voucher for the deposited amount. These exaVouchers will periodically accrue variable earnings by increasing their value when withdrawing and exchanging back for the underlying assets.
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What is the current price of Exactly Wrapped stETH?
The live price of Exactly Wrapped stETH (EXAWSTETH) is ₦4207043.136419480396000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Exactly Wrapped stETH positioned in the market?
Exactly Wrapped stETH currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦179956714.91537964612000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of EXAWSTETH?
The circulating supply of EXAWSTETH is 42.77519308883207 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Exactly Wrapped stETH?
During the last 24 hours, Exactly Wrapped stETH traded within a range of ₦4117182.2486126186452000 (24-hour low) and ₦4262559.4292038918872000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Exactly Wrapped stETH from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Exactly Wrapped stETH reached an all-time high of ₦8126183.776011777912000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦2273750.709612039132000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is EXAWSTETH trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Exactly Wrapped stETH?
The current price movement of 2.18% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Optimism Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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