Exactly Protocol Price (EXA)
The live Exactly Protocol (EXA) price today is $ 0.147122, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.147122 per EXA.
Exactly Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 782,124, with a circulating supply of 5.32M EXA. During the last 24 hours, EXA traded between $ 0.14494 (low) and $ 0.149781 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.89, while the all-time low was $ 0.080212.
In short-term performance, EXA moved -0.58% in the last hour and +32.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 304.06.
The current Market Cap of Exactly Protocol is $ 782.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 304.06. The circulating supply of EXA is 5.32M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.47M.
-0.58%
-0.62%
+32.92%
+32.92%
In 2040, the price of Exactly Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates.
What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools.
History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others.
What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user.
What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
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What is Exactly Protocol about?
Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates.
What makes Exactly Protocol unique?
Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools.
What's the history of Exactly Protocol?
Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others.
What's next for Exactly Protocol?
Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user.
What can Exactly Protocol be used for?
The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
What is the current market price of Exactly Protocol?
Exactly Protocol is valued at ₦199.79618461419245128000, moving -0.62% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does EXA have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of EXA. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is Exactly Protocol on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of EXA?
The circulating supply stands at 5316152.215580164, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for Exactly Protocol?
Exactly Protocol generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does EXA perform relative to Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem segment, EXA's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
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