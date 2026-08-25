Which blockchain network does Evolve PRO run on?

Evolve PRO operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of EVOP?

The token is priced at ₦29.2366207755585084756000, marking a price movement of 1058.76% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Evolve PRO belong to?

Evolve PRO falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare EVOP with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Evolve PRO?

Its market capitalization is ₦1461809989.30292154956000, placing the asset at rank #2797. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of EVOP is currently circulating?

There are 50000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Evolve PRO today?

Over the past day, EVOP generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Evolve PRO fluctuated between ₦2.5113653316396437948000 and ₦29.6705794682996702176000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.