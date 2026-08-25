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The live EvidenZ price today is 0.01089101 USD.BCDT market cap is 375,110 USD. Track real-time BCDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live EvidenZ price today is 0.01089101 USD.BCDT market cap is 375,110 USD. Track real-time BCDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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EvidenZ Price (BCDT)

Unlisted

1 BCDT to USD Live Price:

$0.01089101
$0.01089101$0.01089101
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
EvidenZ (BCDT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:04:18 (UTC+8)

EvidenZ Price Today

The live EvidenZ (BCDT) price today is $ 0.01089101, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01089101 per BCDT.

EvidenZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 375,110, with a circulating supply of 34.44M BCDT. During the last 24 hours, BCDT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.454986, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256645.

In short-term performance, BCDT moved -- in the last hour and +18.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.92.

EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Information

$ 375.11K
$ 375.11K$ 375.11K

$ 5.92
$ 5.92$ 5.92

$ 444.74K
$ 444.74K$ 444.74K

34.44M
34.44M 34.44M

35,481,923.44128102
35,481,923.44128102 35,481,923.44128102

The current Market Cap of EvidenZ is $ 375.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.92. The circulating supply of BCDT is 34.44M, with a total supply of 35481923.44128102. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 444.74K.

EvidenZ Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.454986
$ 0.454986$ 0.454986

$ 0.00256645
$ 0.00256645$ 0.00256645

--

--

+18.68%

+18.68%

Price Prediction for EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BCDT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of EvidenZ could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price EvidenZ will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BCDT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking EvidenZ Price Prediction.

What is EvidenZ (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on any blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EvidenZ (BCDT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About EvidenZ

What is EvidenZ about?

EvidenZ is a framework developed by BCdiploma to enable institutions to issue digital, decentralized, and secure diplomas. It uses the Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT), a utility token integral to the ecosystem.

What makes EvidenZ unique?

EvidenZ stands out by leveraging blockchain technology to provide a secure and decentralized method for issuing certificates. Each certification process involves the use of BCDT, which is then partially burned by the ecosystem's smart contract, reducing its total supply.

What's the history of EvidenZ?

EvidenZ was introduced through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in January 2018, during which 40 million BCDTs were issued. No additional BCDTs have been or will be issued after this date.

What can EvidenZ be used for?

EvidenZ is primarily used by institutions to issue digital diplomas securely and decentralized, utilizing the BCDT token to facilitate the certification process.

What is EvidenZ's current price?

EvidenZ trades at ₦14.7903253394802689524000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BCDT?

With a market cap of ₦509410875.40021023640000, BCDT is ranked #3725 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does EvidenZ generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BCDT?

There are 34442211.32423443 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

EvidenZ fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does EvidenZ compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦617.88493123307844264000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BCDT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Education,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BCDT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EvidenZ

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:04:18 (UTC+8)

EvidenZ (BCDT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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