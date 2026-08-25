What is EvidenZ about?

EvidenZ is a framework developed by BCdiploma to enable institutions to issue digital, decentralized, and secure diplomas. It uses the Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT), a utility token integral to the ecosystem.

What makes EvidenZ unique?

EvidenZ stands out by leveraging blockchain technology to provide a secure and decentralized method for issuing certificates. Each certification process involves the use of BCDT, which is then partially burned by the ecosystem's smart contract, reducing its total supply.

What's the history of EvidenZ?

EvidenZ was introduced through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in January 2018, during which 40 million BCDTs were issued. No additional BCDTs have been or will be issued after this date.

What can EvidenZ be used for?

EvidenZ is primarily used by institutions to issue digital diplomas securely and decentralized, utilizing the BCDT token to facilitate the certification process.

What is EvidenZ's current price?

EvidenZ trades at ₦14.7903253394802689524000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BCDT?

With a market cap of ₦509410875.40021023640000, BCDT is ranked #3725 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does EvidenZ generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BCDT?

There are 34442211.32423443 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

EvidenZ fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does EvidenZ compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦617.88493123307844264000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BCDT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Education,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BCDT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.