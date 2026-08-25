EvidenZ Price (BCDT)
The live EvidenZ (BCDT) price today is $ 0.01089101, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01089101 per BCDT.
EvidenZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 375,110, with a circulating supply of 34.44M BCDT. During the last 24 hours, BCDT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.454986, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256645.
In short-term performance, BCDT moved -- in the last hour and +18.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.92.
The current Market Cap of EvidenZ is $ 375.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.92. The circulating supply of BCDT is 34.44M, with a total supply of 35481923.44128102. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 444.74K.
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+18.68%
+18.68%
In 2040, the price of EvidenZ could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on any blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.
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What is EvidenZ about?
EvidenZ is a framework developed by BCdiploma to enable institutions to issue digital, decentralized, and secure diplomas. It uses the Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT), a utility token integral to the ecosystem.
What makes EvidenZ unique?
EvidenZ stands out by leveraging blockchain technology to provide a secure and decentralized method for issuing certificates. Each certification process involves the use of BCDT, which is then partially burned by the ecosystem's smart contract, reducing its total supply.
What's the history of EvidenZ?
EvidenZ was introduced through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in January 2018, during which 40 million BCDTs were issued. No additional BCDTs have been or will be issued after this date.
What can EvidenZ be used for?
EvidenZ is primarily used by institutions to issue digital diplomas securely and decentralized, utilizing the BCDT token to facilitate the certification process.
What is EvidenZ's current price?
EvidenZ trades at ₦14.7903253394802689524000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of BCDT?
With a market cap of ₦509410875.40021023640000, BCDT is ranked #3725 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does EvidenZ generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of BCDT?
There are 34442211.32423443 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
EvidenZ fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.
How does EvidenZ compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦617.88493123307844264000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence BCDT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Education,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does BCDT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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