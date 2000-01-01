Standard Account
30D Transactions0
All Orders
0
180D Transactions0
Avg. Release Time<1 min(s)
30D Completion Rate0.00%
Avg. Pay Time<1 min(s)
P2P Payment MethodsP2P Payment Method: When selling cryptos, the added payment method will be shown to buyers as one of your accepted payment options. Please make sure the name of your payment account matches your verified name on MEXC. You can add up to 10 payment methods.
Crypto Release Verification Settings
Notifications
Platform Notifications
App Push
SMS Notifications
Floating Notifications
Browser Chat Alert Sound
Platform Notifications
App Push
SMS Notifications
Floating Notifications
Platform Notifications
App Push
SMS Notifications