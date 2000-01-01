MEXC Liquidity Partnership Program
Become part of the global network of high-performing P2P traders powering MEXC
Exclusive program for proactive P2P traders
Post competitive ads, keep markets liquid, and empower the MEXC ecosystem to unlock guaranteed monthly rewards.
Grow Your P2P Business With Us
Get monthly rewards of up to 1,000 USDT for providing liquidity on MEXC P2P
Benefits
Guaranteed Monthly Rewards
Stay active, post ads, and provide liquidity at competitive prices. Get fixed USDT payouts every month based on your performance.
Boosted Visibility
Get priority placement in the P2P marketplace to increase order flow and grow your trading exposure.
Dedicated Account Support
Directly access a regional MEXC representative for onboarding, dispute resolution, and personalized service.
How to Earn Income
Stay active, keep your ads competitive, and maintain consistent performance to unlock higher payouts.
Increase activity
Stay online consistently to increase ad reach and engagement.
Boost ad competitiveness
Offer better prices to attract more buyers and drive trades.
Increase completion rate
Maintain quick response times and good service to win user trust.
The more you contribute, the more you earn.
You can earn up to 1000 USDT per month, and the final reward amount varies by market and may be subject to review.
Who Can Apply?
An active P2P trader looking to earn stable monthly rewards by posting regular ads
A merchant on another exchange seeking better visibility and incentives
An individual trader ready to move from taker to maker and start earning from ad activity
A market growth partner helping onboard users and bringing organic volume into our P2P ecosystem
Ready to start earning with MEXC?
Apply to Become a Liquidity Partner
How It Works?
1
Apply
Complete the application form and attach proof of merchant activity from another platform, including recent trading volume. This helps us assess your experience and reliability.
2
Application Review
Our team reviews submissions on a weekly basis. Due to program limits, only a select number of merchants are accepted for each market to maintain reward sustainability.
3
Accept & Onboard
4
Start Earning
Start posting sell ads regularly at competitive prices to remain eligible and receive your monthly liquidity rewards.
Explore MEXC Liquidity Partner Program
If you would like to learn more information, please contact the dedicated MEXC representative directly.
