MEXC P2P Merchant Program

Join a global network of top P2P traders and enjoy exclusive perks as you grow.

Merchant Benefits

In addition to 0 P2P trading fees, merchants at different levels can enjoy multiple benefits

Verified Merchant
Verified
Prime
Legacy
Holds a special badge
Access to Merchant Portal
Integrate trading via our API
Upgraded Benefits
BIZ Merchant
BIZ
Custom avatar for branding
Max of 0 pending orders
High priority merchant support
Deposit requirements vary by country/region, fiat currency, and local risk policies.

We are offering:

Merchant Portal

Run your P2P business like a pro—all in one place. Access advanced tools to manage ads, track orders, and optimize your performance.
Verified Badge

Build instant trust. Stand out with a verified badge next to your trading name and attract more high-value buyers.
Dedicated Customer Service

Get priority support, 24/7. Our dedicated merchant channel ensures you're never left waiting when a trade is on the line.

Benefits Comparison

Apply to Join the MEXC P2P Merchant Program

Before you can access merchant tools, visibility perks, and tiered rewards, you'll need to meet the following basic requirements.
SMS Verification
Email Verification
Advanced KYC
Relevant P2P Trading Experience
Verification Required
Important Notice: Submitting an application does not guarantee approval. Every application is reviewed based on compliance history, trading behavior, and adherence to platform rules. Meeting the minimum criteria alone does not ensure acceptance. Accounts involved in fraudulent activity, wash trading, or policy violations will be immediately disqualified. Review Time: Applications are typically processed within 7 business days. Make sure your email and app notifications are enabled to receive updates.

FAQ

Why do I need to complete Advanced KYC Verification to apply for merchant status?

To maintain a secure and compliant trading environment, all MEXC P2P merchants must complete Advanced KYC Verification. This ensures trust, transparency, and a safe experience for merchants and buyers.