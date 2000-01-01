Receive a Futures position of equivalent value upon successful deposit
Credit/Debit Card
Fiat Deposit
Bank Transfer
Claim Futures Bonus & Open a Position
After completing payment, claim your Futures bonus and open a position. You can select the trading pair and direction.
Event Rules
Reward Distribution Rules
• Only fiat deposits made via credit/debit card, bank transfer, or fiat deposit are eligible. Third-party payments and internal transfers are not supported.
• Rewards will be converted into USDT based on the USDT equivalent value at the time of order completion (not at the time of order placement).
• Reward Distribution Ends on: ()
• To participate in the event, the minimum order amount must be greater than 100 USDT.
• The minimum Futures order amount must be met to claim the reward. Claims will be unsuccessful if this requirement is not fulfilled.
• Once claimed, users receive a bonus equal to 2% of the deposit (max 500 USDT), which will automatically open a position in Isolated Margin mode at market price in one of six USDT-M Futures pairs.
• Users with open positions or pending orders in the same pair cannot claim. Check your Futures wallet before claiming.
Rules for Using Futures Airdrop Positions
1.Claim Futures position airdrop on the event page, then head to the Futures trading page to view it immediately.
2.Users can add margin to the position airdrop to expand potential profits, set TP/SL orders for it, or close the position. After closing, if your position airdrop generates profit, the realized PNL will be credited to the user's Futures account, while the remaining margin from the airdrop will be automatically revoked. If the position airdrop incurs a loss (without adding margin), the maximum loss is limited to the airdrop position itself. For more details, please refer to the official guidelines./en-NG/learn/article/usage-instructions-for-futures-bonus-position-airdrop-and-vouchers/2
Verification Rules
1. Users must deposit using their own payment method. For deposits via bank transfer, please ensure that the reference code is correctly entered.
2. MEXC implements rigorous verification procedures for all users. Any use of technical manipulation—including but not limited to electronic scripts, bots, repetitive operations, or automated account registrations—will result in immediate disqualification. This policy applies strictly, even if such methods are employed only at specific stages of sign up or participation. Furthermore, users found engaging in misleading SEO practices, particularly those targeting keywords such as "MEXC Buy," "MEXC Login," "MEXC Official," or "MEXC OTC," will also be disqualified from the event.
3. MEXC reserves the right to interpret the final terms of this event and take appropriate action against malicious activities or platform abuse.
4. All participating users must strictly adhere to the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users engaging in fraudulent or abusive activities during the event, including registering multiple accounts or engaging in any activities related to illegal or fraudulent purposes.
5. MEXC reserves the final interpretation rights for these terms. Please note that these terms may be revised or the event may be canceled without prior notice. Users are encouraged to stay updated on the latest event terms.
6. These terms shall be considered an integral part of MEXC’s User Agreement and Privacy Policy. In the event of any conflict, these terms shall take precedence.