Zypto Token Price Today

The live Zypto Token (ZYPTO) price today is $ 0.00263657, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZYPTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00263657 per ZYPTO.

Zypto Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,355,796, with a circulating supply of 893.45M ZYPTO. During the last 24 hours, ZYPTO traded between $ 0.00260856 (low) and $ 0.00265222 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051098, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZYPTO moved -0.10% in the last hour and -6.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.71K.

Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.36M$ 2.36M $ 2.36M Volume (24H) $ 1.71K$ 1.71K $ 1.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.36M$ 2.36M $ 2.36M Circulation Supply 893.45M 893.45M 893.45M Total Supply 893,449,217.5576482 893,449,217.5576482 893,449,217.5576482

The current Market Cap of Zypto Token is $ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.71K. The circulating supply of ZYPTO is 893.45M, with a total supply of 893449217.5576482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.36M.