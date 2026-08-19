Zypher Network Price Today

The live Zypher Network (POP) price today is $ 0.00241929, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current POP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241929 per POP.

Zypher Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,482,380, with a circulating supply of 1.44B POP. During the last 24 hours, POP traded between $ 0.00235012 (low) and $ 0.00242255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01221422, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POP moved +0.03% in the last hour and +3.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.27M.

Zypher Network (POP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.48M$ 3.48M $ 3.48M Volume (24H) $ 3.27M$ 3.27M $ 3.27M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.19M$ 24.19M $ 24.19M Circulation Supply 1.44B 1.44B 1.44B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zypher Network is $ 3.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.27M. The circulating supply of POP is 1.44B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.19M.