Zygo The Frog Price (ZYGO)
The live price of Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) today is 0.00323445 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.24M USD. ZYGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zygo The Frog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zygo The Frog price change within the day is -0.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZYGO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZYGO price information.
During today, the price change of Zygo The Frog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zygo The Frog to USD was $ +0.0662446717.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zygo The Frog to USD was $ +0.0312771670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zygo The Frog to USD was $ +0.0029415066297114818.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0662446717
|+2,048.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0312771670
|+967.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0029415066297114818
|+1,004.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zygo The Frog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.70%
+314.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zygo the frog is an erc-20 meme token being developed to be the native token of the Zygos ecosystem and animated series. Its purpose is to develop a large following based on the characters persona and adventures. Plan is for an eventual YouTube channel where monthly animated series based on this character will be released. Currently we are growing the community with over 20 followers on x and 1500 on telegram in a span of a week. This would be the first meme coin with an animated series based on the character as far as we are aware.
|1 ZYGO to VND
₫82.93453245
|1 ZYGO to AUD
A$0.0050780865
|1 ZYGO to GBP
￡0.0024258375
|1 ZYGO to EUR
€0.002846316
|1 ZYGO to USD
$0.00323445
