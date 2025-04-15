What is Zyfi (ZFI)

Zyfi is a paymaster-as-a-service on the ZKsync Era Blockchain, enabling users to pay with any ERC-20 token as gas and satisfy any type of sponsorship logic. We are an infrastructure project leveraging native Account Abstraction to allow EOAs to connect to Paymaster contracts especially on ZKsync Era blockchain. Zyfi has built this paymaster-as-a-service which is truly flexible, audited (by Cantina, audits in docs), and easy to integrate for Dapps on the ZKsync Era blockchain. Two main products have been released so far: 1/ A seamless, flexible, audited API: This enables Dapps to let their users pay with any token as gas and accommodate any sponsorship logic. 2/A 'one-for-all' permissionless multi-signer paymaster: Dapps can start using this paymaster by simply depositing funds and adding a signer address. Once done, it can be interacted as if it's Dapp's own custom paymaster; thus removing the need to deploy paymaster at all.

Zyfi (ZFI) Resource Official Website