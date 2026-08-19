zuzalu Price (ZUZALU)
The live zuzalu (ZUZALU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZUZALU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZUZALU.
zuzalu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,054,981, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T ZUZALU. During the last 24 hours, ZUZALU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZUZALU moved -- in the last hour and -0.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of zuzalu is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZUZALU is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.
--
--
-0.72%
-0.72%
During today, the price change of zuzalu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zuzalu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zuzalu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zuzalu to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.29%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of zuzalu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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What is the current price of zuzalu?
The live price of zuzalu (ZUZALU) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is zuzalu positioned in the market?
zuzalu currently sits at market rank #2575, supported by a market capitalization of £777605.00418754710000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of ZUZALU?
The circulating supply of ZUZALU is 1.0e+15 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of zuzalu?
During the last 24 hours, zuzalu traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is zuzalu from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
zuzalu reached an all-time high of £, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is ZUZALU trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for zuzalu?
The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Base Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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