ZURRENCY Price (ZURR)
The live price of ZURRENCY (ZURR) today is 0.122576 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZURR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZURRENCY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZURRENCY price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZURR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZURR price information.
During today, the price change of ZURRENCY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZURRENCY to USD was $ -0.0825123040.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZURRENCY to USD was $ -0.1156698597.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZURRENCY to USD was $ -2.6603087477545784.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0825123040
|-67.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1156698597
|-94.36%
|90 Days
|$ -2.6603087477545784
|-95.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZURRENCY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ZURRENCY is the squishy fungible airdrop for anyone that minted ZORBS. This project is not affiliated with Zora, and is an unofficial derivative.
|1 ZURR to VND
₫3,142.971216
|1 ZURR to AUD
A$0.19121856
|1 ZURR to GBP
￡0.091932
|1 ZURR to EUR
€0.10786688
|1 ZURR to USD
$0.122576
|1 ZURR to MYR
RM0.54056016
|1 ZURR to TRY
₺4.66891984
|1 ZURR to JPY
¥17.53327104
|1 ZURR to RUB
₽10.08065024
|1 ZURR to INR
₹10.50844048
|1 ZURR to IDR
Rp2,077.5590104
|1 ZURR to KRW
₩175.10839632
|1 ZURR to PHP
₱6.9500592
|1 ZURR to EGP
￡E.6.24769872
|1 ZURR to BRL
R$0.71952112
|1 ZURR to CAD
C$0.16915488
|1 ZURR to BDT
৳14.90646736
|1 ZURR to NGN
₦196.75041488
|1 ZURR to UAH
₴5.05135696
|1 ZURR to VES
Bs8.702896
|1 ZURR to PKR
Rs34.42056656
|1 ZURR to KZT
₸63.47720736
|1 ZURR to THB
฿4.1124248
|1 ZURR to TWD
NT$3.9775912
|1 ZURR to AED
د.إ0.44985392
|1 ZURR to CHF
Fr0.09928656
|1 ZURR to HKD
HK$0.949964
|1 ZURR to MAD
.د.م1.13873104
|1 ZURR to MXN
$2.44416544