$0.973949
-0.20%(1D)

Price of Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) Today

The live price of Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) today is 0.973949 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZUNUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zunami USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zunami USD price change within the day is -0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the ZUNUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZUNUSD price information.

Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ -0.0028086470865755.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ -0.0264187562.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ +0.0946645313.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ -0.0043680268682688.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0028086470865755-0.28%
30 Days$ -0.0264187562-2.71%
60 Days$ +0.0946645313+9.72%
90 Days$ -0.0043680268682688-0.44%

Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Zunami USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.968924
$ 0.968924$ 0.968924

$ 0.984318
$ 0.984318$ 0.984318

$ 1.51
$ 1.51$ 1.51

-0.52%

-0.28%

-1.79%

Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Zunami USD (ZUNUSD)

Zunami is a decentralized protocol that issues aggregated stablecoins, whose collateral is utilized in omnipools and differentiated among various profit-generating strategies. The Omni pool operates as a Yield Aggregator by providing liquidity to the multiple strategies and reinvesting profits. Each zunStable is backed by its own Omni pool, managed through DAO governance. The DAO manages the addition of new strategies and the rebalancing of of funds among them.

Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zunami USD (ZUNUSD)

Disclaimer

ZUNUSD to Local Currencies

1 ZUNUSD to VND
24,973.026309
1 ZUNUSD to AUD
A$1.51936044
1 ZUNUSD to GBP
0.73046175
1 ZUNUSD to EUR
0.85707512
1 ZUNUSD to USD
$0.973949
1 ZUNUSD to MYR
RM4.29511509
1 ZUNUSD to TRY
37.09771741
1 ZUNUSD to JPY
¥139.31366496
1 ZUNUSD to RUB
80.09756576
1 ZUNUSD to INR
83.49664777
1 ZUNUSD to IDR
Rp16,507.60769335
1 ZUNUSD to KRW
1,391.35432293
1 ZUNUSD to PHP
55.2229083
1 ZUNUSD to EGP
￡E.49.64218053
1 ZUNUSD to BRL
R$5.71708063
1 ZUNUSD to CAD
C$1.34404962
1 ZUNUSD to BDT
118.44193789
1 ZUNUSD to NGN
1,563.31475837
1 ZUNUSD to UAH
40.13643829
1 ZUNUSD to VES
Bs69.150379
1 ZUNUSD to PKR
Rs273.49461869
1 ZUNUSD to KZT
504.36922914
1 ZUNUSD to THB
฿32.67598895
1 ZUNUSD to TWD
NT$31.60464505
1 ZUNUSD to AED
د.إ3.57439283
1 ZUNUSD to CHF
Fr0.78889869
1 ZUNUSD to HKD
HK$7.54810475
1 ZUNUSD to MAD
.د.م9.04798621
1 ZUNUSD to MXN
$19.42054306