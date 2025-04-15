Zunami Governance Token Price (ZUN)
The live price of Zunami Governance Token (ZUN) today is 0.00478149 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 167.08K USD. ZUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zunami Governance Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zunami Governance Token price change within the day is -2.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZUN price information.
During today, the price change of Zunami Governance Token to USD was $ -0.000130821916095957.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zunami Governance Token to USD was $ +0.0011464784.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zunami Governance Token to USD was $ -0.0019136890.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zunami Governance Token to USD was $ -0.018452672521240446.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000130821916095957
|-2.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011464784
|+23.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019136890
|-40.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.018452672521240446
|-79.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zunami Governance Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.66%
+42.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zunami is a decentralized protocol that issues aggregated stablecoins, with their collateral utilized in omnipools and diversified across various profit-generating strategies. The entire income generated by the protocol, including the full yield from zunStables collateral and performance fees from Vaults, is distributed among ZUN stakers. These stakers manage strategies in Omni Pools or obtain zunStables liquidity from Vaults through DAO proposals. Additionally, ZUN stakers participate in a Gauge weight vote every two weeks to decide the distribution of ZUN token emissions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZUN to VND
₫122.60218509
|1 ZUN to AUD
A$0.0074591244
|1 ZUN to GBP
￡0.0035861175
|1 ZUN to EUR
€0.0042077112
|1 ZUN to USD
$0.00478149
|1 ZUN to MYR
RM0.0210863709
|1 ZUN to TRY
₺0.1818878796
|1 ZUN to JPY
¥0.6839443296
|1 ZUN to RUB
₽0.3932297376
|1 ZUN to INR
₹0.4096780632
|1 ZUN to IDR
Rp79.6914681234
|1 ZUN to KRW
₩6.7918674705
|1 ZUN to PHP
₱0.2718755214
|1 ZUN to EGP
￡E.0.2438081751
|1 ZUN to BRL
R$0.0279717165
|1 ZUN to CAD
C$0.0065984562
|1 ZUN to BDT
৳0.5809032201
|1 ZUN to NGN
₦7.6749130437
|1 ZUN to UAH
₴0.1973799072
|1 ZUN to VES
Bs0.33948579
|1 ZUN to PKR
Rs1.341207945
|1 ZUN to KZT
₸2.4761424114
|1 ZUN to THB
฿0.1601321001
|1 ZUN to TWD
NT$0.1550159058
|1 ZUN to AED
د.إ0.0175480683
|1 ZUN to CHF
Fr0.0038730069
|1 ZUN to HKD
HK$0.0370565475
|1 ZUN to MAD
.د.م0.0442765974
|1 ZUN to MXN
$0.0960123192