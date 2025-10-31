ZTX (ZTX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00101982 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0.03870653 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -3.37% Price Change (1D) +1.74% Price Change (7D) -11.62%

ZTX (ZTX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZTX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00101982, showing active market volatility. ZTX's all-time high price is $ 0.03870653, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZTX has changed by -3.37% over the past hour, +1.74% over 24 hours, and -11.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZTX (ZTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.02M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.56M Circulation Supply 4.20B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZTX is $ 4.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZTX is 4.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.56M.