ZOO Crypto World (ZOO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00023321 $ 0.00023321 $ 0.00023321 24H Low $ 0.00024445 $ 0.00024445 $ 0.00024445 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00023321$ 0.00023321 $ 0.00023321 24H High $ 0.00024445$ 0.00024445 $ 0.00024445 All Time High $ 25.74$ 25.74 $ 25.74 Lowest Price $ 0.00000829$ 0.00000829 $ 0.00000829 Price Change (1H) +1.30% Price Change (1D) -2.54% Price Change (7D) +10.78% Price Change (7D) +10.78%

ZOO Crypto World (ZOO) real-time price is $0.00023625. Over the past 24 hours, ZOO traded between a low of $ 0.00023321 and a high of $ 0.00024445, showing active market volatility. ZOO's all-time high price is $ 25.74, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000829.

In terms of short-term performance, ZOO has changed by +1.30% over the past hour, -2.54% over 24 hours, and +10.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZOO Crypto World (ZOO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.81K$ 23.81K $ 23.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.81K$ 23.81K $ 23.81K Circulation Supply 100.77M 100.77M 100.77M Total Supply 100,772,945.7601931 100,772,945.7601931 100,772,945.7601931

The current Market Cap of ZOO Crypto World is $ 23.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOO is 100.77M, with a total supply of 100772945.7601931. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.81K.